Maryland Wear and Carry Permit Application Process Goes Online Beginning October 1

As part of our ongoing efforts to improve customer service, the Maryland State Police is proud to announce that the application process for a Maryland Wear and Carry Permit will be transitioned from a hand-written paper application to the online Licensing Portal.

Beginning Oct. 1, 2019, those applying for a Maryland Wear and Carry Permit will complete and submit the application online. Individuals will be able to apply online using a computer, tablet or mobile phone, regardless of the operating system. All current web browsers are also supported by the Licensing Portal.

Paper Wear and Carry Permit applications postmarked or hand delivered on or before Sept. 30, 2019, will be accepted and will be processed as per current procedures. Paper Wear and Carry applications submitted on or after Oct. 1, 2019 will not be accepted and will be returned to the applicant with instructions to submit the Wear and Carry Permit application via the Licensing Portal.

Little has changed in the questions and documentation requirements to complete the application process. Applicants will continue to provide the same information currently required on the paper Wear and Carry Permit application. All required documentation, including the passport-sized photograph and Livescan fingerprint receipt, can easily be uploaded by the applicant prior to submission of the application.

Applicants will be required to have a valid email account. This will give the applicant the ability to see the most current status of their application and allow the Maryland State Police Licensing Division to send notifications, follow-up and reminder correspondence. Applicants who already have a Licensing Portal account will not be required to create a new account. These applicants will use their current 77R Portal account login credentials to continue logging into the Licensing Portal.

In addition to designing, documenting and testing the online application process, Maryland State Police Licensing Division personnel have been busy conducting training in the new process. Seminars for firearm dealers and instructors have been conducted throughout the state.

The goal of the automated Wear and Carry Permit application process is to increase the ease and efficiency of applying for a Wear and Carry Permit in Maryland. The online system will offer a new level of transparency and keep the applicant informed at every step of the process. The Maryland State Police Licensing Division staff is continuing their efforts to promptly investigate and approve those eligible for a wear and carry permit, while ensuring those prohibited by law are not approved.

Further information is available by clicking on “Licensing Division,” on the Maryland State Police website at mdsp.maryland.gov.