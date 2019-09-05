A Scenic Commute for New Gunston Students

Early each September, the Corsica River comes alive with a flotilla of boats carrying new students to the Gunston School for its annual Embarkation Ceremony. Gunston welcomed the largest group ever—70 new students from 5 Maryland counties, Delaware, China and Korea arrived at the 35-acre waterfront campus.

Each new student was met at the dock by the Headmaster, John Lewis, then signed the school’s honor document, Responsibilities of the Community, and shook the hands of the faculty, administration, and every Gunston student.

“We’re a community that values both scholarship and character,” said Gunston’s Assistant Headmaster Christie Grabis,” and the Embarkation ceremony seeks to honor these values.”

Following a long-held tradition, Grabis rang in the school year before the student body of 212 students using the original school bell well known to all students of the school’s boarding school era. Students cheered as the bell sounded, signally the beginning of the new school year.