Kent School to Host 5K and Fall Fest

On Sunday, September 29 the Kent School campus will be alive with activity. The Osprey 5K fun run and walk will kick off at 9:00 a.m. followed by a family friendly Fall Fest which includes games, activities and food for all ages. The Fall Fest is from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The Osprey 5K race will start and finish on the School’s riverside campus at 6788 Wilkins Lane in historic Chestertown. All participants receive a medal and race t-shirt. Registration can be made online by visiting www.kentschool.org/giving. The race fee is $25.00. Admission to the Fall Fest is free. There is a small fee for some games and activities. All are invited to participate in the race and the Fall Fest.

The Fall Fest will include carnival games, inflatable slides, a dunking booth, music and food from a variety of food trucks and more. Jen Matthews ‘01, Director of Development and Alumni Relations at Kent School said, “This is a shift in fall events for Kent School. For the past several years we have hosted the Osprey Triathlon. We are making the change to a 5K with the hope of creating a more inclusive event. Athletes of all skill levels and experience can participate.” Matthews continued, “This is the second year for our Fall Fest. It’s a great event and fun for all ages. I am sure this year will be bigger and better with a few more games with great prizes.”

The Osprey 5K and Fall Fest will be held rain or shine.

For more information about the Osprey 5K or Fall Fest visit www.kentschool.org or Call 410-778-4100 ext. 350. Kent School is an independent school located on the bank of the Chester River serving boys and girls from Preschool through Grade 8.