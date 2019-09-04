Cardboard Boat Race on September 21

It wouldn’t be Fall Family Weekend at Washington College without the annual Cardboard Boat Race, which is set to take place Sept. 21 during the Center for Environment & Society’s “CES at 20: Celebration on the Waterfront.”
This year CES is marking its 20th anniversary, and we encourage the community to come celebrate with us during a laid-back afternoon on the Chester River. From 12-4 p.m. at Wilmer Park you can enjoy food, beer, wine, live music and the always-entertaining Cardboard Boat Race. There will be some activities and raffles, along with river cruises aboard the 46-foot Callinectes ($5 per person), kayaking, and paddle boarding.
The Cardboard Boat Race is open to individuals, businesses, schools, civic groups, and non-profit entities in Kent or Queen Anne’s counties. Over $650 in prizes will be awarded for the winners of categories including First Around the Course, Best Construction, Most Team Spirit, and the ever-popular People’s Choice. College President Kurt Landgraf and his wife, Rita, will be on hand to help with the judging.
The deadline for registration is Sept. 21 at 2:30 p.m., and participants must be at least 12 years old. All boats go on display at 12:30 p.m. on race day. Captains and crew meet at 2:45 p.m., the popular boat parade begins at 2:50, and the race starts at 3:00 sharp along the Pavilion in Wilmer Park.
Registration is at https://cvent.me/vQWWe and costs $15 per team. For boatbuilding tips, go to https://www.washcoll.edu/
In case of foul weather, activities may be cancelled. For information contact Marisa Atkins at 410-810-7162, matkins2@washcoll.edu or visit https://www.washcoll.edu/
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.