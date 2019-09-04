September at The Trippe Gallery

“Don’t Despair if You Missed Plein Air” is the title of the September exhibit at The Trippe Gallery. Plein Air as in Plein Air Easton! Whether you were out of town or it was just too hot, come by the gallery and view many of the Plein Air Easton paintings painted in the heat wave of July. The gallery has the artists, competition paintings and a few award winners. In addition, new works have recently arrived! Please join us during First Friday Gallery Walk from 5-8 pm. For more information 410-310-8727, thetrippegallery.com
Gallery Plein Air Easton artists:
Olena Babak Len Mizerek
Jill Basham Kathie Odom
Zufar Bikbov Elise Phillips
David Csont Crista Pisano
Frank Hallinan Flood Patrick Saunders
Stephen Griffin Mark Shasha
Stephen Haynes John Brandon Sills
Charlie Hunter Stewart White
Patrick Lee
