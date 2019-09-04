The Chestertown Spy

September at The Trippe Gallery

“All Lined Up” by Patrick Lee

“Don’t Despair if You Missed Plein Air” is the title of the September exhibit at The Trippe Gallery. Plein Air as in Plein Air Easton! Whether you were out of town or it was just too hot, come by the gallery and view many of the Plein Air Easton paintings painted in the heat wave of July. The gallery has the artists, competition paintings and a few award winners. In addition, new works have recently arrived! Please join us during First Friday Gallery Walk from 5-8 pm. For more information 410-310-8727, thetrippegallery.com

Gallery Plein Air Easton artists:

Olena Babak                             Len Mizerek
Jill Basham                               Kathie Odom
Zufar Bikbov                             Elise Phillips
David Csont                              Crista Pisano
Frank Hallinan Flood             Patrick Saunders
Stephen Griffin                        Mark Shasha
Stephen Haynes                      John Brandon Sills
Charlie Hunter                        Stewart White
Patrick Lee

