September at The Trippe Gallery

“Don’t Despair if You Missed Plein Air” is the title of the September exhibit at The Trippe Gallery. Plein Air as in Plein Air Easton! Whether you were out of town or it was just too hot, come by the gallery and view many of the Plein Air Easton paintings painted in the heat wave of July. The gallery has the artists, competition paintings and a few award winners. In addition, new works have recently arrived! Please join us during First Friday Gallery Walk from 5-8 pm. For more information 410-310-8727, thetrippegallery.com

Gallery Plein Air Easton artists:

Olena Babak Len Mizerek

Jill Basham Kathie Odom

Zufar Bikbov Elise Phillips

David Csont Crista Pisano

Frank Hallinan Flood Patrick Saunders

Stephen Griffin Mark Shasha

Stephen Haynes John Brandon Sills

Charlie Hunter Stewart White

Patrick Lee