Judy Kyle Named Senior Director, UM Shore Medical Group

Judy Kyle has joined University of Maryland Shore Medical Group (UM SMG) as senior director, Operations, Timothy Shanahan, DO, medical director, UM SMG has announced. In this position, Kyle leads a 17-member team supporting UM SMG, which includes 25 medical practices employing more than 100 physicians and advanced practice providers.

Kyle brings more than 20 years in health care management and leadership to UM SMG, including 15 years providing oversight of physician practices and specialty clinics at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters in Norfolk, Virginia and seven years directing the hospital’s informatics. Her responsibilities included overseeing the operations and financial management of pediatric primary care practices and subspecialty practices including the Cancer and Blood Disorders Center, Cardiology Catheterization Laboratory, Peripheral Vascular Laboratory, EEG Lab, and Cardiology, Cardiovascular Surgery, Neurology, Psychiatry and Psychology. She also was responsible for the recruitment and hiring of physicians and for the expansion and/or relocation of 11 physician practices.

Kyle earned her B.S. in Clinical Laboratory Science from Thomas Edison State College in Trenton, New Jersey and her M.S. in Management from Troy State University in Troy, Alabama. She is a resident of Centreville, Maryland.

“I am very pleased to welcome Judy as our new director,” said Dr. Shanahan. “She brings a broad depth of leadership skills and health care management to our team. I look forward to continuing to working collaboratively with the entire Shore team and my new partner, in the dyad structure, in continuing to build the premier healthcare organization on the Shore.”

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,500 employees, medical staff, board members, and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.