Emmanuel Church Organ Concert on Sep. 6

Emmanuel Church Presents a Concert featuring Organist Tim Robson with Cary Ebli playing English Horn on Friday Sep 6, 2019, 7:30 p.m. Tickets $20, ($5 for students) at the door.

Timothy Robson, a graduate of Drake University and Case Western Reserve University returns to Emmanuel Church for a program of organ and English horn music. Timothy served as Director of Music at Euclid Avenue Congregational Church in Cleveland for 27 years. Now retired, he substitutes at churches all over Northeast Ohio and serves as acting assisting organist at Trinity Cathedral in Cleveland.

Cary Ebli, a graduate of the Cleveland Institute of Music plays English Horn in the Toronto Symphony.

Cary and Tim have been playing as a duo for over thirty years and have performed most of the repertoire for English horn and organ, including several new works written especially for them. Their September 6 recital at Emmanuel will include two of these commissioned works, Lisa Rainsong’s “Lukasson Celebration” and Thomas Massella’s “Without Words.” The program will also include Cary Ebli’s new performing editions of Mozart’s “Adagio” (known to choral singers as “Ave Verum”) and a “Concertinto” by Gaetano Donizetti, 19th-century Italian composer of bel canto operas such as Lucia di Lammermoor.

Emmanuel Church is located at 101 North Cross St., Chestertown.