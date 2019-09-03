The Artists’ Gallery Features Karen Merkin on First Friday

On First Friday, September 6th, exhibiting artist, Karen Merkin, will be featured at The Artists’ Gallery in Chestertown. Growing up along the New Jersey shore, Karen has always been fascinated with color and the subtlety of light and shadow on those colors. In her newest series of oil paintings, “For the Love of Color,” Karen’s photorealistic style takes ordinary objects like vegetables and fruit and by applying extraordinary detail, creates a finished image that looks real. Karen Merkin is also known for her classic car portraits. “Each car has its own unique beauty, design and character that is impacted by the reflections of the surrounding environment, especially in the chrome and glass surfaces.”

Karen’s award winning paintings have shown in many exhibitions. Within the last year, Karen participated in the Concours d’Elegance and the Classic Motor Museum shows in St. Michaels. Prints of her car paintings can be found in the Owls Head Transportation Museum in Maine. She has also become a juried member of the International Guild of Realism. As a resident of Rockville, the Eastern Shore has always been a favorite getaway for Karen and her husband. She is a juried member of the Working Artists Forum, and participates in local shows and workshops in Chestertown, Easton, St. Michaels and Tilghman Island.

The public is invited to visit The Artists’ Gallery on First Friday, September 6th, from 5 to 8 p.m. for a reception to meet the artist. Karen Merkin’s work will be featured in the gallery throughout the month of September. The Artists’ Gallery is located at 239 High Street in Chestertown and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. For more information about The Artists’ Gallery, please visit www.theartistsgalleryctown.com or call the gallery at 410-778-2425.