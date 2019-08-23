“Live Your Best Life” Classes Offer Intro to Yoga, Pilates, Dance and Zumba

Team members in UM Shore Regional Health’s Comprehensive Rehabilitation Services are offering a series of classes for UM SRH team members, volunteers and the public.

“Our theme this year in Rehab has been ‘Live Your Best Life’ and of course, movement and exercise are so important to maintaining good health,” explains Diane Lorsong, speech therapist for Rehab Services. “So, leading up to National Rehabilitation Week, September 15 -20, we are offering one-time, beginner-level classes that will introduce people to various kinds of physical activity that might be interested in but haven’t tried.”

The Rehab Services team is suggesting donations (by cash or check) as follows: $8 for UM SRH staff and volunteers with badge i.d., and $10 for all others. All donations will be deposited in the Rehab Services fund at UM Memorial Hospital Foundation, which provides support for continuing education for Rehab Services staff members.

Anyone interested in ‘living their best life’ and trying something new is encouraged to try one or more of these fun filled classes. All classes will be held 5 – 5:30 p.m. in the Health Education Center at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton. The class series begins the last week of August and will unfold as follows:

YOGA WITH REN – Wednesday, August 28. Instructor Ren Boettger is a physical therapy assistant for SRH Rehab Services and teaches Pilates and Yoga at various locations on the Mid-shore.

DANCE WITH DIEGO – Thursday, September 5. Instructor Diego Guzman is a former Rehab staff member who offers ballroom dance classes locally, participates in competitions and has won local dance competitions in the past.

ZUMBA WITH LACIE – Wednesday, September 11. Instructor Lacie Prahl is an occupational therapist with SRH Rehab Services who currently teaches Zumba at Powerhouse Gym.

PILATES WITH REN – Wednesday, September 18. Instructor Ren Boettger is a physical therapy assistant for SRH Rehab Services and teaches Pilates and Yoga at various locations on the mid-shore.

RSVP is not required for these classes. For Yoga or Pilates, please bring a mat or towel of some kind.

Any questions, contact Diane Lorsong, 410-827-3818.

