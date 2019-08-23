Adkins Arboretum Announces Fall Open House and Native Plant Sale

Enjoy fall in the garden! Adkins Arboretum will hold its annual Fall Open House and Native Plant Sale Fri. through Sun., Sept. 6–8 at the Arboretum in Ridgely, Md. The sale will be held at the Visitor’s Center.

Fall is the best season for planting, and the Arboretum offers the Chesapeake region’s largest selection of ornamental native trees, shrubs, perennials, ferns and grasses for the fall landscape. Many native plants produce seeds, flowers and fruit in fall that attract migratory birds and butterflies. Brilliant orange butterfly weed and stunning red cardinal flower attract pollinators to the garden, while native asters add subtle shades of purple and blue. Redbud and dogwood dot the early-spring landscape with color, and shrubs such as aronia and beautyberry provide food and habitat for wildlife.

Open House hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fri., Sept. 6 and Sat., Sept. 7 and noon to 4 p.m. on Sun., Sept. 8. Following the Open House, plants will be sold through fall at the Visitor’s Center.

Members receive a significant discount on plant purchases. Presale plant orders, including a ready-to-plant pollinator garden pack, will be accepted at adkinsarboretum.org through Thurs., Aug. 22 and may be picked up anytime during the Open House weekend.

Proceeds from plants sold at the Fall Open House benefit the Arboretum’s education programs. For more information, call 410-634-2847, extension 0 or visit adkinsarboretum.org.

Adkins Arboretum is a 400-acre native garden and preserve at the headwaters of the Tuckahoe Creek in Caroline County. Open year round, the Arboretum offers educational programs for all ages about nature and gardening. For more information, visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 0.