Church Hill Theatre Seeks Directors for 2020 Season

Church Hill Theatre (CHT) seeks directors for the 2020 season. The plays have been chosen and now we are reaching out to the community to find artists to help bring these shows to life. Directors are needed for:

• Other Desert Cities by Jon Robin Baitz

o January 17 – February 2

• The Philadelphia Story by Philip Barry

o March 20 – April 5

• Into the Woods Music & Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Book by James Lapine

o June 5 – June 21

• The Outgoing Tide by Bruce Graham

o September 11 – September 27

• Last of the Red Hot Lovers by Neil Simon

o November 6 – 22

Production slots have some flexibility except for Into the Woods.

Any interested individuals can submit a proposal to direct to CHT’s Executive Manager, Hester Sachse. Proposals must include a resume of theatrical and directorial experience, including credits and training. The applicant should also include a brief description of why they wish to direct at CHT. Each potential director will be considered for all 2020 productions but should indicate their preferences of titles and any conflicts. Only one proposal needs to be submitted per individual.

To review scripts, please contact CHT’s Executive Manager, Hester Sachse. She can be reached via email at execmanager@churchhilltheatre.org or by calling the office at (410)556-6003.

A committee established by the CHT Board of Directors will review the applications and may contact the applicants for additional information. Directors’ proposals are due no later than August 30th and should be submitted directly to the Executive Manager. Selected Directors will be notified by September 15th.