Delmarva Power Customers Can Receive Cash Grants to Help Pay Energy Bills

by

Delmarva Power customers can now apply for energy bill assistance through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Customers in Delaware and Maryland can receive more than $1,000 in grant support toward their energy bill by applying through the program in their state.

“We are committed to providing our customers with affordable energy service,” said Gary Stockbridge, Delmarva Power region president. “Each year, LIHEAP provides a crucial resource for customers that need financial support and our teams work extremely hard, hand in hand with local community organizations, to make sure customers are aware of this vital funding. It is important for customers to apply as early as possibly to ensure they receive the assistance they need.”

Grant eligibility differs by state and is based on a customer’s annual household income and size. A customer’s annual household income cannot exceed 175 percent of the federal poverty income guidelines in Maryland or 200 percent of the federal poverty income guidelines in Delaware. Homeowners, renters, roomers, and subsidized housing tenants may be eligible. Customers do not have to be behind on their bills to receive a grant.

Maryland’s eligibility requirements are as follows:

– $21,858 – One-person household

– $29,593 – Two-person household

– $37,328 – Three-person household

– $45,063 – Four-person household

Delaware’s eligibility requirements are as follows:

– $24,288 – One-person household

– $32,928 – Two-person household

– $41,568 – Three-person household

– $50,208 – Four-person household

In Maryland, customers can apply for LIHEAP energy assistance through the Department of Human Services website, by visiting a Local Administering Agency, or by calling the Office of Home Energy Programs at 800-332-6347. In Delaware, customers can apply for LIHEAP energy assistance by visiting the Department of Health and Services website or by calling 302-644-9295 in New Castle County, 302-674-1782 in Kent County, or 302-856-6310 in Sussex County.

In 2018, Delmarva Power’s customer advocate team connected 17,000 customers with more than $5.3 million in energy assistance. In addition to LIHEAP, Delmarva Power provides customers several ways to save money and manage energy costs. My Account provides a web-based interactive tool, giving customers a detailed analysis of personal electric use and offers helpful ways to save. Customers can visit delmarva.com to learn more about available energy assistance programs and tips to save money and energy.

Delmarva Power works with customers who may have difficulty paying their energy bill. Through payment options such as flexible payment arrangements that offer individually tailored payment installment plans or budget billing. This program averages payments over a 12-month period to help customers manage their monthly electricity costs. Customers who may be struggling to make a payment should contact Delmarva Power as soon as possible at 800-375-7117.

To learn more about Delmarva Power, visit The Source, Delmarva Power’s online news room. Find additional information by visiting delmarva.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/delmarvapower and on Twitter at twitter.com/delmarvaconnect. Delmarva Power’s mobile app is available at delmarva.com/mobileapp.

Delmarva Power is a unit of Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC), the nation’s leading energy provider, with approximately 10 million customers. Delmarva Power provides safe and reliable energy service to approximately 527,000 electric customers in Delaware and Maryland and approximately 134,000 natural gas customers in northern Delaware.