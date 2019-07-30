Adkins Arboretum Graduates Master Naturalist Class

by

In June, Adkins Arboretum graduated its 2018-2019 class of Maryland Master Naturalist interns. Geared toward the study of the coastal plain, the program provides training for volunteers to learn and share knowledge of the natural world in Maryland and engages citizens as stewards of Maryland’s natural ecosystems and resources through science-based education and volunteer service in their communities. The Arboretum offers Master Naturalist training annually in partnership with Pickering Creek Audubon Center, Phillips Wharf Environmental Center and ShoreRivers.

Pictured are (front row, left to right) Mary Drake, Denise DeOrio, Sue Hauser, Robin Page, Lianna Gomori-Ruben and Gail Raty. Back row, left to right, are Samantha Baker, Mike Morgan, Adkins Assistant Director and Master Naturalist Facilitator Jenny Houghton, Dorie Coleman, Deborah Colborn, Eric Mills, Vivian Stacy, Laura Bittinger, Laura Lindsay, Sara Robins, Susan Green, Dolores Engle and Greg DeCowsky.

Individuals accepted into Master Naturalist training receive 60 hours of instruction, including hands-on outdoors experience. All classes are taught by experts in the subject. The curriculum includes sessions on Maryland’s natural history, flora and fauna, principles of ecology, human interaction with the landscape, and teaching and interpretation. Following training, participants serve in their communities as University of Maryland Extension volunteers.

Applications are being accepted for the 2019-2020 Master Naturalist class. Training sessions will be held monthly from October to July. The program fee is $250. For more information or to apply for the Master Naturalist program, contact Jenny Houghton at 410-634-2847, ext. 23 or jhoughton@adkinsarboretum.org, or visit extension.umd.edu/masternaturalist.

Adkins Arboretum is a 400-acre native garden and preserve at the headwaters of the Tuckahoe Creek in Caroline County. Open year round, the Arboretum offers educational programs for all ages about nature and gardening. For more information, visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 0.