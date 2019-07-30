The Artists’ Gallery features Bonnie Howell on First Friday, August 2

by

Water has power and moves our emotions, like a beautiful melody of music stirs our hearts. So the waters of our Eastern Shore continue to inspire the paintings for the feature show in August at The Artists’ Gallery by Bonnie Howell. The show, “Waters From the Heart,” a body of new oil paintings, opens First Friday, August 2nd.

In her artist statement, Bonnie is quoted as saying, “living all my life on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, water is never very far from my view. It forms an integral part of my well being.” In many of her paintings she tries to convey the sense of peace that is experienced when on or looking at a body of water. She says, “when I look closely and observe the surface, compositions start forming in my mind’s eye. The intimate edges, the reflected surfaces, the ever changing patterns of sunlight and shadows, these are what compel me to paint.” What is also challenging, she says, “is to paint the quiet corners of the shoreline, because they contain endless abstract images afloat on the surface. There are reeds, grasses, lotus and arrowhead plants, all with slender stems dancing every which way to the rhythm of the tides and wind.” So she paints, in hope that others too will enjoy the moment in time when all the components come together to make an image that expresses that sense of joy of life that comes from the heart.

Please join Bonnie and her partners at the opening reception, Friday, August 2, 2019, from 5 to 8 pm, at The Artists’ Gallery, 239 High Street, Chestertown, MD. For more information, phone 410-778-2425 or see the gallery website at www.theartistsgalleryctown.com.

Mrs. Howell majored in art in college and received her BA in Fine Arts from St. Andrews University in North Carolina and her teacher’s certificate from Washington College in Chestertown. She taught art in both public and private schools during her early career and painted mostly wildlife and portraits as a freelance artist before forming The Artists’ Gallery partnership LLC in 2003. She has continued her art education with noted portraitists John Sanden of Portraits Institute of New York and John Ebersberger of Maryland Hall, in Annapolis. She has also taken classes at the University of Maryland, and graduate work at the University of Delaware. She is a member and past President of Working Artists Forum of Easton, MD, where she exhibits her paintings in regional shows. Mrs. Howell works primarily in oils and regularly exhibits paintings of life- portraits and nature at The Artists’ Gallery where she is the managing partner. She also offers painting and drawing lessons at the gallery.