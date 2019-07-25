After the First Decade: Upper Shore Aging’s ​Brookletts Place Celebrates Ten Years

by

As the Spy celebrates its tenth year of operation, it dawned on us that there were quite a number of enterprises on the Mid-Shore that started at the same time as the Spy.

Ranging from bakeries to nonprofit businesses and buildings, dozens of small businesses opened their doors amid a significant economic recession, relying on instinct and confidence that their services would be sought after, no matter the current business climate.With that in mind, the Spy has decided to interview many of these brave entrepreneurs and leaders over the next year for them to reflect on their experiences.

We continue with our chat with the staff, designers, and volunteer leaders who made Brookletts Place, Upper Shore Aging’s senior center for Talbot County, a reality ten years ago.

This video is approximately four minutes in length. For more information about Brookletts Place please go here.