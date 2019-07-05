5th Annual Sporting Clays Raises More than $77,000

by

The recent 5th annual Sporting Clays Classic was a great success, netting $77,227 to benefit the breast imaging and biopsy equipment and program needs of the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health.

Offered by UM Memorial Hospital Foundation at The Point at Pintail in Queenstown on June 9, 2019, the Sporting Clays Classic attracted 226 registered shooters who enjoyed morning competition, lunch for participants, various prizes, raffles and a silent auction of items donated by local businesses and community members.

“It was really a perfect day, sunny and breezy, and we had a great group of competitors,” said F. Graham Lee,vice president for philanthropy at UM SRH. “I am very grateful to this year’s Sporting Clays Committee and to our sponsors, both the businesses and the individuals who stepped up to support the event.”

Sponsorships from community members and businesses played a vital role in the success of the event. Key sponsors included Auxiliary of the Memorial Hospital at Easton, Paul and Joanne Prager, Preston Automotive Group, Jack and Susan Stoltz, Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., Doug James Real Estate Services, Attraction Magazine, The Point at Pintail, APG Chesapeake, Willow Construction, Bullock Construction, Inc., CBIZ MHM, LLC and BSC Group, LLC, Chaney Enterprises, Gillis Gilkerson, Roberta Lilly, MD, Nancy Morton, R. Scott and Courtney Clark Pastrick, Shore Radiology, Shore United Bank and Tidewater Anesthesia Associates, PA.

Last year, the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center team provided breast care to more than 2,100 patients, diagnosing more than 100 new cases of breast cancer and performing 452 breast biopsies. These numbers reflect a significant increase in patient volumes over previous years.

The goal of the 2019 Sporting Clays Classic was to raise $85,000 for an MRI Breast Coil, which will be used to fully image breast patients and perform MRI-guided breast biopsy. The $77,227 raised during the event means the UM Memorial Hospital Foundation is well on the way to reaching that $85,000 goal.

“All of us at The Clark Comprehensive Breast Center appreciate the continued support of our local community,” says Roberta J. Lilly, MD, medical director, Clark Comprehensive Breast Center. “Diagnostic and treatment technologies in cancer care are continually evolving, and we are very grateful to the Foundation, the volunteers and participants in the Sporting Clays Classic for their help in ensuring that we have state-of-the-art equipment to provide the best possible care for our patients.”

Prizes were given to each of the winners of the highest overall (HOA) score in their category, as follows: Mike Parkhurst (men’s), Diane Sorantino (women’s), Jackson Eschelman (juniors’) and Team Jack Stoltz #1 (team). The top three of each Lewis class also received prizes, as follows: Lewis Class One, 1st place – David Collins, Sr., 2nd place – Bruce Jones, and 3rd place – Joseph Carroll; Lewis Class Two, 1st place – Mark Helmick, 2nd place – Daniel Carroll and 3rd place – Richard Blanchard; Lewis Class Three, 1st place – Carter Stanton, 2nd place – Lee Hurd, and 3rd place-Chris Wright.

Other winners were Ferris Butler, gun raffle winner; Jesse Hammett, game prize winner; and Dennis Green, Clay Conservation Award winner.

About UM Shore Regional Health: As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,600 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers work with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.