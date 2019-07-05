Plein Air 2019: Award-winning Painter Jove Wang at Studio B

by

Master Jove Wang is a highly sought after World-renowned Artist, Award-winning Plein Air Painter, Professor and Author. His career spans more than three decades. During his impressive career, he has received exceptional recognition and won numerous awards.

Master Jove Wang’s theory in creating is that “A work of art Must Have Soul”. Jove’s paintings are a visual accumulation of experience and artistic integration that create a powerful and emotional visual effect that reflects the soul of what he paints, whether it is a character or a landscape or a still life. His spirit of freehand expression base on realism has achieved a level of mastery sought by many.

Plein Air Easton and Studio B Art Gallery are pleased to offer this exciting and rare opportunity during 2019 PAE’s 15th Anniversary at The Avalon Theatre, 40 E. Dover St. Easton, Maryland.

For Information https://pleinaireaston.com/calendar – Jove Wang: www.jovewang.com or demonstration tickets: 410-822-7299 • https://tickets.avalontheatre.com/core/eventperformances.asp?evt=1120