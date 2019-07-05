Mystery Loves Company Hosts Author Marcia Talley on July 7

by

Sunday July 7 from 12- 2pm at Mystery Loves Company we celebrate our 29th anniversary with special friend and guest author from Annapolis Marcia Talley signing Tangled Roots. Marcia and her character are both cancer survivors but that doesn’t stop them from enjoying life, her family and a mystery or two. More at www.marciatalley.com

Hannah Ives’s sister, Georgina, has some astonishing news. A DNA test has revealed she is part Native American, and Hannah’s test has similar results. The link seems to come from their late mother. But how?

As Hannah dives into constructing her family tree, she uncovers a heart-breaking love story and a mysterious death, while DNA matching turns up two second cousins, Mai and Nicholas. Hannah and her niece, Julie, are eager to embrace their new relatives and learn about their surprising ancestry, but Georgina’s husband, Scott, isn’t so keen… Are more revelations about to come to light? And can Hannah untangle her family roots to unearth the truth behind a devastating tragedy?

Booklist raves: “Talley continues to captivate readers in this … engaging story of family history and identity. Fast paced and character focused … sure to please the author’s readership.”

BOLO Books says: “Tapping into society’s current obsession with tracing lineage via DNA analysis, Marcia Talley releases another satisfying entry in her Hannah Ives series. The murder mystery in the novel hits close to home for Hannah, but honestly, it’s the detailed information about DNA that proves the most compelling element here. That larger concept is cleverly used by Talley to give the multiple threads within Twisted Roots a unifying theme.”