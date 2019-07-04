Chestertown “Music in the Park” Concert – Chesapeake Brass Band- Saturday, July 7

by

Come on down to Fountain Park this Saturday, July 6, for the next in Chestertown’s Music in the Park summer concert series, featuring the Chesapeake Brass Band. The music will begin at 7:00 pm and lasts approximately 90 minutes, with one short intermission. Bring something to sit on as only limited seating is available. Admission is free. In case of weather problems (rain or extreme heat), the concert will move to nearby Jane’s UME Church where it is dry and there is air conditioning! Look for a sign on the stage or announcement here in the Spy on the day of the concert for any changes due to weather.

The 35-member band performs a varied repertoire of contemporary and traditional brass band music throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. The concert at Chestertown will feature popular marches such as “Moorside Suite” and “The Champions,” along with compositions by John Philip Sousa. There will be a trombone feature on “Stardust” featuring Dave Aument, as well as jazz tunes such as “Caravan” and “Miller Magic”. Other tunes include “Fantasy on British Sea Songs” and Broadway tunes from My Fair Lady.

Formed in 1996, the Chesapeake Brass Band is made up of amateur and professional musicians from New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Delaware. Following the brass banding tradition, it is an all-volunteer organization.

The band has won numerous awards over the years, including placing first in their division at the North American Brass Band Association Competition in 2013. In 2018, the band was Runner Up in their division at the Dublin Festival of Brass in Dublin, Ohio.

The band’s musical director is Russell Murray. Dr. Murray earned his Ph.D. in Musicology from the University of North Texas. He has taught music history and directed early music ensembles at the University of North Texas, Texas Wesleyan University, and Rice University. He is currently Professor and Chair of the Music Department at the University of Delaware, where he is the director of the Collegium Musicum and is also on the Core Faculty of the Women’s Studies program. He has been at the University of Delaware since 1991.

For more information, see their website at http://www.chesapeakebrassband.org

If you yourself are, or you know, an accomplished brass player or percussionist looking for a new challenge, the Chesapeake Brass Band has openings. Contact the band at chesapeakebrass@aol.com or call 302-530-2915.

In case of rain or high temperatures, the concert will be moved a block away to Janes Church at the corner of Cross and Cannon streets. Information will be sent to the email list and listed on a sign on the stage in the park on the day of the concert.

These free programs are sponsored by the Town of Chestertown with support from The Kent County Arts Council & Community Contributors. To help make these programs possible, please send donations payable to the Town of Chestertown to Music in the Park, Chestertown Town Hall, 118 N. Cross Street, Chestertown, MD 21620.

