Mid-Shore Culture: Celebrating Motors, Cars and Design at the Classic Motor Museum

by

While the Eastern Shore is well known as a maritime mecca of sorts, led by the venerable Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, a not particularly well-kept secret is that the region’s love for cars is almost equal in size to those that love their boats.

On virtually any back road on any given weekend, one can easily spot vintage and performance cars with one very happy driver in command. And in many cases, those happy drivers have quite a number of those remarkable machines.

One cultural institution has recently established itself to celebrates those kinds of cars. In the last few years, the Classic Motor Museum in St. Michaels has opened their barn door (literally) to car and truck collectors generously willing to loan the museum some of their most priceless autos for exhibition.

The Spy down with Anita Hulo Schneider, the new executive director of the Classic Motor Museum to get a better sense of the museum’s mission.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information about the Classic Motor Museum, please go here