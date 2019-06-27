Alicia Olatuja to Headline Chestertown Jazz Festival

by

Alicia Olatuja, the vocal sensation who stunned millions during President Obama’s second inaugural with her soaring solo during ‘The Battle Hymn of the Republic,’ will headline the 2019 Chestertown Jazz Festival’s show in Wilmer Park on Saturday, September 14.

‘Downbeat’ magazine said Olatuja (pronounced oh-la TU-ha) possesses a special instrument: a full-bodied tone, precise pitch and personal engagement at the lowest whisper or highest wail,” and the New York Times called her “a singer with a strong luscious tone and an amiably regal presence on stage.”

Olatuja’s appearance on the banks of the Chester River is clearly a coup for Mel Rapelyea’s popular Chestertown Jazz Festival. She’s played Blues Alley in Washington, D.C. and in the run-up to mid-September, bookings will take her to New Zealand, Germany and England, then to Miami, Denver, Santa Cruz, Carlsbad, Ogden and San Francisco.

The jazz fest tent will be jumping from noon – on, kicking off with 100 Voice Choir of Kent County, reassembled under the direction of Sylvia Frazier. The Washington College Jazz Combo will be up next, directed by pianist extraordinaire Joe Holt. Host of ‘Mainstay Mondays.’ series at The Mainstay in Rock Hall, Holt has been a full-time performer, playing all over the country for 40 years.

The festival will be in full form by mid-afternoon when Baltimore’s well loved tenor saxophone Greg Thompkins takes the stage with his Greg Thompkins Quintet. Winner of a long list of tributes during his 30 year-year career, Thompkins is known for his tribute to Thelonius Monk, ‘Boo Boo’s Birthday,’ and his celebration of John Coltraine, ‘LSQ,’ both available on the Roland Park Jazz label.

When Gregor Huebner’s ‘El Violin Latino 3’ steps into the jazz festival spotlight next, the sound will shift to the musical traditions of Cuba and South America from jazz to Bossa Nova, occasionally under the influence of Eastern European Klezmer style. Dr. Rapelyea says festival audiences have loved Huebner so much that he’s bringing the violinist group back to Chestertown for the third time.

Can’t get enough Jazz? The fine saxophone player Larry McKenna and his quartet play Thursday, September 12 at the Mainstay, 8pm. Friday the Garfield Center will feature the esteemed Joe Holt, accompanying local songstress Barbara Parker. This event will also begin at 8pm.

On Sunday, September 15 at Sumner Hall, the RiverArts Film Society will screen the famed recording of the 1958 Newport Jazz Festival, “Jazz on a Summer’s Day.” Event begins at 4:30, and includes a talk back.

And, believe it or not, Joe Holt will close out the jazz festival at The Mainstay on Monday when ‘Mainstay Mondays Series’ features Joe, Max Murray and Frank Russo.

For more information, see the Chestertown Jazz Festival page on Facebook or for detailed information and advance ticket sales go to http://www.garfieldcenter.org/gcaevents/category/annual/chestertown-jazz-festival/ or call 410-810-2060. All events in the park are rain or shine. No pets but lounge chairs are permitted.