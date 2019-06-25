New CT Scanner Now in Use at UM Shore Medical Center

by

The new GE Revolution EVO CT scanner is now in use at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown. While the majority of the purchase of the GE Revolution EVO CT scanner and the suite renovation is being funded by UM Shore Regional Health’s Board-designated fund, SRH Fund for Kent County, the Chester River Health Foundation has committed to raise $250,000 toward its cost. The Foundation is in the early stages of that endeavor, according to Maryann Ruehrmund, executive director.

This new scanner serves as a state-of-the-art diagnostic tool for patients in emergency and acute care, and also for outpatients. CT scans help diagnose illnesses as well as damage involving the brain and other soft tissue in patients suffering strokes, heart attacks, trauma to the abdomen, shortness of breath, blood clots in the lung, gastrointestinal bleeding and generalized pain. It offers advanced imaging capacity as well as its shorter scan times that reduce the patient’s radiation exposure, and provides the capability to perform significantly advanced brain profusion studies so that patients can either be treated immediately with a clot-busting drug or if necessary, transported to a neurosurgery center.

Also, because CT scans provide more detailed images than X-rays, the GE Revolution EVO CT scanner is used in the diagnosis of many types of cancer.

