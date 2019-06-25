Wye River Upper School Announces New Director of Development

by

Wye River Upper School is delighted to announce that Lauren Kay Weber has accepted the position of WRUS Director of Development.

Lauren brings over a decade of leadership experience as a major fundraiser for a range of organizations. She most recently served as the volunteer President of her children’s school where she raised over $200,000 in cash and goods in just eight months. In her role as Communications and Development Manager for Leadership Arlington, Lauren communicated their mission to great success and launched an impactful marketing and grant-writing campaign. As a Project Manager for an Educational Software Implementation, Lauren was named Employee of the year by the Brigham Young University Center for Teaching and Learning.

Lauren’s expertise in developing community relationships and involvement through authentic, mission-aligned storytelling, is a tremendous asset to the School. Wye River is thrilled that she has dedicated her talents to their mission and will enable a greater impact on the students and families they serve.

WRUS Mission: Students who learn differently discover with innovation, develop with rigor, and celebrate their strengths at Wye River Upper School while preparing for success in college, career and life.

Wye River accepts students on a rolling admissions basis. Students who attend Wye River come from several Maryland counties including Queen Anne’s, Anne Arundel, Talbot, Dorchester, Caroline and Kent. For more info about the school, visit www.wyeriverupperschool.org or contact Kimberleigh Garcia at 410-758-2922.