Tonight — June 24 — Peter Heck Joins Joe Holt for Mainstay Monday

Join us for another Mainstay Monday! These eclectic evenings happen every Monday night and are hosted by our own Joe Holt at the piano, partnering with a special guest. Each week is a unique, one of a kind show. Seating is casual and tables are available (bring your own dinner, if you like), along with a cash bar. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7:00. This 4th year of Mainstay Mondays is funded in part by Delmarva Power, an Exelon Company.

Our featured guest tonight, June 24, is Peter Heck. Peter is often seen on stage at the Garfield Center open mic, among, other area performance spaces. He was, for many years, a member of Col. Leonard’s Irregulars, featuring our own Owen McCoy as lead vocalist. The band performed a wide range of styles including blues, folk, bluegrass, Irish music, and standards. Pete will revisit this varied repertoire, along with some of his own favorites, in a duo performance with Joe, dedicated to the memory of Owen McCoy.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The music fun starts at 7:00 pm. Admission $12 at the door.