Radcliffe Creek School Announces Eighth-Grade Graduation

by

(CHESTERTOWN, MD) – On Friday, June 7, 2019, Radcliffe Creek School proudly celebrated the graduation of 15 eighth-grade students that will be transitioning to high school next year. The graduation ceremony was held during the school’s annual celebration of the end of the school year in which many students are recognized for their contributions, success, and growth over the course of the year.

The ceremony started with an introduction from Head of School, Meg Bamford who has just completed her first school year with Radcliffe Creek School. She addressed the graduating eighth-graders, saying, “You have experienced one of the most powerful motivators to push yourself to be the best you can be and that is connecting with others by sharing who you are and advocating for your needs. This continues into the next adventure of your life. Bring this important element of the “Radcliffe Way” with you.”

Alumni speaker Colin Eck, class of 2002 and current Food and Beverage Director at Rise Up Coffee, spoke to the attendees about his memories of his eighth-grade graduation and his success that was made possible by Radcliffe Creek School. Colin’s speech gave insight into his time at Radcliffe Creek School, where teachers and staff not only supported him, but helped him to become confident, organized, and successful. He also talked about how the skills he built while at Radcliffe have helped him to persevere through high school, become engaged with people from all over the world in his years after high school, and be successful in his current position which is demanding and busy. He stated, “Radcliffe’s unique approach to education, and it’s dedicated and caring staff opened my eyes to a world of possibilities and changed my life completely.”

At the ceremony, many annual awards were presented to deserving students. The Faculty Award, presented to students for achievement in personal and academic growth, was awarded to Zoe Bramble from Rock Hall and Olivia Murray from Chestertown. The RCS Award is presented each year to a student who is an admirable peer role model and exemplifies the ideals and values of the school. The RCS Award was presented to Josephine Wood from Easton and Eliiyja Taylor from Annapolis. The distinguished Tecumseh Award was presented to Brayden Batchelor from Rock Hall and William Stuart from Oxford in recognition of their perseverance and determination. The Blue Heron Award is presented to one student each year in recognition of exceptional academic courage and notable willingness to take risks. This prestigious award was presented this year to Ben Anthony from Chestertown.

Eighth-grade students were also selected to share their reflection of their time at Radcliffe at the ceremony. Nellie Rhodes, Liam Thomas, and Ben Anthony all presented to the audience and shared how Radcliffe has shaped them as students and teenagers. Nellie Rhodes meaningfully spoke to her many experiences at Radcliffe that led her to step out of her comfort zone, in which she reflected, “I can say with certainty that I would not be the confident, empathetic person I am today, had I not attended Radcliffe.”

Students who graduated Radcliffe Creek School in the class of 2019 are Ben Anthony, Marcus Boyle, Thomas Callahan, Mason Gant, Nasr Matthews, Hunter Morrison, Jack Rhodes, Nellie Rhodes, Kelly Ryon, David Schell, MacKenzie Smith, Ben Spurry, William Stuart, Liam Thomas, and Kaylyn Wilkins. Students from the class of 2019 will be attending a variety of high schools next year, including Gunston, Mount Saint Joseph, St. Andrew’s, St. Michaels High School, Kent County High School, and Wye River Upper School.

Radcliffe Creek School is an independent day school with the mission of empowering children in a dynamic environment that celebrates unique learning. At the heart of The Radcliffe Way is the notion of personalized learning in a caring community that sets high expectations but provides support for all students to excel. For more information about Radcliffe Creek or Little Creek, the school’s preschool, which includes programs for children from infancy through pre-kindergarten, please call 410-778-8150 or visit www.radcliffecreekschool.org

###