“Annapolis Bluegrass” Band Plays Chestertown Music in Park

MUSIC IN THE PARK – Saturday, 22 June 2019 – 7:00 – 8:30 PM

Fountain Park – High Street, downtown Chestertown

CHESTERTOWN__ Mark your calendar for this Saturday’s Music in the Park concert featuring the Annapolis Bluegrass Coalition. Then bring your dancin’ shoes for this evening of hand-clappin’, toe-tappin’ fun. The music starts at 7 p.m., June 22, in Chestertown’s Fountain Park and continues until about 8:30 p.m. One of the area’s most popular groups, Annapolis Bluegrass Coalition, combines instrumental virtuosity with close harmonies in a mixture of bluegrass standards, originals by band members and a few “out-of-genre” tunes adapted for the bluegrass style. The band will concentrate on bluegrass standards for its Chestertown set, as well as a selection of originals by band members. Come join the fun!

The band’s leader and founder is Roger Green, who plays guitar and mandolin, and sings both lead and harmony vocals. He also writes most of the bands original material. Larry Conner plays guitar and also sings lead and harmony vocals. On banjo and vocals is Terry Wittenberg. Rounding out the group are Mike Hartnett on fiddle and Jim Duvall on bass fiddle.

For more information on the band, other concert dates, and to hear some of their music, visit the Annapolis Bluegrass website at www.annapolisbluegrass.com.

Bring something to sit on. Only limited seating is available. Free Admission.

These free programs are sponsored by the Town of Chestertown with support from The Kent County Arts Council & Community Contributors. To help make these programs possible, please send donations payable to the Town of Chestertown and designated for Music in the Park, to 118 N. Cross Street, Chestertown, MD 21620

