Letter to the Editor: Towns Deserve Tax Relief from County

April 26, 2019
Kent County’s budget does not include an annual tax rebate to Chestertown, Rock Hall, Millington, Betterton, and Galena, nor does the county reduce its tax rate for property owners in these municipalities.

By eschewing rebates or tax relief, the County requires the five towns’ taxpayers to pay for certain County services—public safety, public works, planning and zoning—that they do not receive. It’s as simple as that!

Seven of nine Shore counties realize their responsibility to municipal taxpayers. Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties provide property tax differentials. Cecil and Somerset provide rebates. Worchester provides “grants.” Alone, Kent and Wicomico provide nothing.

Because it collects property taxes for phantom services, Kent County flim-flams all taxpayers in its five municipalities. It’s time for this to stop!

Because Chestertown is home to one-quarter of county residents, it bears the lion’s share of this taxing inequity. Thank you, Mayor Chris Cerino, for forcefully and clearly describing this situation to Kent County’s commissioners and asking them to be fair and just.

Grenville B. Whitman

Rock Hall

 

