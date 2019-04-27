Haven Ministries Challenges Communities to Participate in Photos of Hope Campaign

by

Have you observed hope amidst the bad news being broadcast in your community? Haven Ministries believes there are acts of hope around us every day if we just pay attention. The organization is running a social media campaign starting the week of April 29 until June 1, 2019 that will challenge people to take photos of hope in their communities – groups of people helping others, individuals with objects of hope (like spring flowers or baby animals), or even a sunrise or sunset. The only rule is that the sign “HOPE is found here” should appear in the photo. Haven Ministries is asking people to then post the photo on social media – Facebook and Instagram: #foundhope and tag @havenministriesshelter. Participants are asked to then give their signs to others to find hope in their communities, post/ share it, and pass it on to someone else to do the same.

Haven Ministries is distributing signs through its Thrift Store and the Warehouse. People can also download the sign from Haven Ministries website haven-ministries.org beginning April 29.

Love shapes the ministry, love transforms people, and hope prevails at Haven Ministries. Haven Ministries operates a seasonal Homeless Shelter located at the Kent Island United Methodist Church in Stevensville, a Resource Center at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Centreville, the Haven Ministries Food Pantries at Safe Harbor Presbyterian Church in Stevensville and Centreville United Methodist Church in Centreville, Our Daily Thread Thrift Store in Stevensville and Hope Warehouse in Queenstown.

For further information about Haven Ministries, visit haven-ministries.org or call 410-739-4363.