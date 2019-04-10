You are here: Home / Commerce / Homepage Notes / Chesapeake Bank and Trust Announces Five Star Rating

Chesapeake Bank and Trust Announces Five Star Rating

Chesapeake Bank and Trust Company is pleased to announce its recent five-star rating from BauerFinancial, Inc. Chesapeake Bank’s five-star rating, now three years running, is an impressive achievement, making it the highest rated community bank headquartered in the Chestertown area.

“We are very proud to maintain our strong rating and provide high-quality products and services to our local community.” – Glenn L. Wilson, President & CEO

BauerFinancial, Inc. has been analyzing and reporting on the financial condition of the nation’s banking industry since 1983. Bauer uses the same strict barometer to rate all banks and credit unions and makes those ratings available to all people, for free, on its website. No institution pays for its rating, nor can they avoid a rating. This practice has earned the respect of regulators, bankers and consumers across the country.

Founded in 1986, Chesapeake Bank and Trust Company has roots in Kent County dating back more than 100 years. Chesapeake Bank and Trust Company is a well-known pillar in the community, helping residents and businesses with a wide range of personalized financial products and services. For more information please visit www.chesapeaketrust.com or call (410) 778-1600.

