Delmarva Power Honors Top Local Volunteers

Delmarva Power honored five top volunteers at the company’s Volunteer Appreciation Ceremony, which recognized employees who go above and beyond to make a difference in their communities through volunteerism.

“We consider it our responsibility and privilege to help enhance the quality of life for people in the communities where we live, work, and serve,” said Gary Stockbridge, Delmarva Power region president. “We are extremely proud of our volunteers of the year, and all our employee volunteers, who embody our company’s commitment to service both in their day-to-day work at Delmarva Power and in their spare time helping our community partners achieve their missions.”

Richard Davis, of Bel Air, Md., a senior district system operator with Delmarva Power, was recognized as the company’s most impactful volunteer in 2018. Davis dedicates his time to the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company, where he logged more than 600 hours last year. As part of his award, Delmarva Power will contribute $1,000 to his fire company in honor of his efforts. Since joining the fire company in 1990, Davis has made more than 30,000 fire and emergency calls and trained over 200 firefighters. In addition to his newest honors, Davis is also the recipient of the Unsung Hero Award and other lifesaving awards. Prior to joining Delmarva Power in 2017, Davis worked for Exelon sister company BGE in Baltimore for 18 years.

Delmarva Power also recognized the following individuals for their outstanding acts of volunteerism:

• Julianne Bailey, of Wilmington, Del., a senior strategic database specialist who has worked at Delmarva Power for five years, was recognized for her work with Odyssey of the Mind, Delaware.Bailey helps coordinate the organization’s local creative problem-solving programs for area students, helping them build self-confidence and develop strong life skills.

• Nicole Bruno, of Salisbury, Md., a business analyst who has worked for the company for 18 years, was recognized for her work with Town Cats in Ocean City, Md. Bruno helps this non-profit cat rescue organization with its social media accounts and assists with fundraising and adoption events.

• Curtis Kilmon, of Easton, Md., an engineering fieldman who has worked at Delmarva Power for 39 years, was recognized for his work with the Maryland Spring Hill Cemetery. Kilmon serves as acting president of the board for the cemetery, overseeing the regular maintenance of this historical property by helping coordinate projects for new signage, fencing, monuments, roadways, and landscaping.

• Andrew Labovitch, of Ridley Park, Pa., a senior engineer who first started with the company in 1991, was recognized for his work supporting veterans who have served in war or campaigns overseas through his roles at the Herbert W. Best Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 928 Auxiliary. Labovitch has served as treasurer and trustee for the organization, overseeing accounting for its auxiliary funds, among other duties.

Delmarva Power’s Powering Communities program helps connect employees with volunteer opportunities throughout the company’s service area and recognizes their efforts.In 2018, more than 320 employees volunteered a combined total of more than 1,900 work days through the program, helping support nearly 460 unique organizations across Delaware and the Eastern Shore of Maryland.

In 2018, Delmarva Power’s parent company Exelon and its 34,000 employees gave more than $51 million to nonprofits and volunteered more than 240,000 hours with organizations across the country. This record-breaking community giving helped support more than 12,000 nonprofit organizations across 236 cities, 19 states, and the District of Columbia.

