Movie Night at the Garfield Presents: The Gold Rush

The Garfield Center for the Arts will be pulling out the popcorn this Friday, April 12th for a 7pm screening of the film, The Gold Rush. Come celebrate Charlie Chaplin’s 130th birthday this month by enjoying this film that he wrote, produced, directed and starred in. This will be the second in the series of films shown at the theatre in 2019, with four more films planned for this year.

Since the September 2017 installation of the Garfield’s new projector screen, the theatre has been showing classic films whenever their programming schedule permits. The concession stand will be selling popcorn for the evening, as well as the usual theatre bar fare.

About the film: The Gold Rush is a 1925 classic silent comedy in which the Little Tramp (Charlie Chaplin) heads north to join in the Klondike gold rush. Trapped in a small cabin by a blizzard, the Tramp is forced to share close quarters with a successful prospector (Mack Swain) and a fugitive (Tom Murray). Eventually able to leave the cabin, he falls for a lovely barmaid (Georgia Hale), trying valiantly to win her affections. When the prospector needs help locating his claim, it appears the Tramp’s fortunes may change.

This film has a 100% rating on RottenTomatos.com and includes the famous scene with Chaplin eating his own shoe.

The film showing is free, with a $5 suggested donation. For more information about this screening of The Gold Rush, the Movie Night at the Garfield series, or any other upcoming theatre events, please visit garfieldcenter.org, or call the box office at 410-810-2060. The Garfield Center for the Arts is located at 210 High Street in Chestertown.