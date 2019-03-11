By the Byways: Chestertown to the Eastern Neck National Wildlife Refuge

by

Following a recent column on our Scenic Byways throughout Chesapeake Country, we sent a Spy or two out to take a closer look. Here is the first field report out along the Scenic Byways…

Field Report: Chestertown to the Eastern Neck National Wildlife Refuge by Agent

Travel to Chestertown. Enjoy the historic and attractive downtown shops as you head to Route 20 going south. The trip to the National Wildlife Refuge takes about 30 minutes as you drive through farm country out of Chestertown.

Just 7 miles past Rock Hall, the road leads the traveler onto Eastern Neck Island over an old wooden bridge.

Sitting between the Chester River and the Chesapeake Bay, the 2,285-acre island is a refuge managed by the US Fish and Wildlife Service and it is a major feeding and resting place for migrating and wintering waterfowl. You can also see the endangered Delmarva fox squirrel and the southern bald eagle

Entering from the north, most of the island is accessible by car. And, there are plenty of places to walk as well with nearly 6 miles of trails, roads and boardwalks.

If you want to bring a kayak, there is an entire tour around the island that starts at Bogles Wharf which is marked by road signs. The Chester River Steamboat Company built the original Bogles Wharf in 1867 and it operated until around 1910. You will want to stop at the Visitor Center and pick-up a full guide of the water tour around the island.

Upon leaving the island, two white geese seemed to bid us farewell as we passed back over the wooden bridge and worked our way north to more of the Scenic Byway.

Returning north past Rock Hall towards Chestertown one comes across The Inn at Huntington Creek. With much to do in the area, the Inn looks to be an ideal place to spend a night or two. In addition to what the Inn offers, Rock Hall is a fine place to enjoy crab and seafood. [LINK – https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurants-g41351-c33-Rock_Hall_Maryland.html ]

If you have a favorite Scenic Byway, share by clicking above for the Comments section and the Spies will do the rest!