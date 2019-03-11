RiverArts’ Reclaimed Runway: A Fashion Extravaganza

by

You don’t have to be a fashion expert to have a wonderful time at RiverArts’ Reclaimed Runway, March 23, 5-8pm, at the Rock Hall Volunteer Fire Hall. Just enter on the red carpet, have your photo taken, enjoy heavy appetizers by Magnolia Caterers, a cash bar with bartenders, Jeff Maguire & Fannie Hobba Shenk, and bid on items in the silent auction. Then be amazed by 18 one-of-a-kind creations by artists of all ages using recycled and re-purposed materials with emcee, Mayor Chris Cerino.

As designers and models strut their stuff down the runway, family, neighbors, friends and co-workers can cheer for their favorites and vote for the “Peoples Choice Award.”

Winning designs chosen by judges receive cash awards and bragging rights.

Individual designers include Katie Dalton, Carol Dobson, Christine Kamon, Lilah Lynn, Dora Pelczar, Joan Strand and Pam Vogel. Mary Pritchard and Liza Brocker worked together on their design to be modeled by Annie Page and Cameron Spence.

Ten organizations have designers representing them. The creative team of Annie Singer, Mary Pritchard, Kate Quinn, and Roberta Ingram came up with their design on behalf of Blueberry Pie and Artist Society. Ashley Singer will be their model. The RiverArts Clay Studio is represented by its manager, Dianna Frymiare with models, Kolene Spicher, Laura Ventura, and Wendy King. The Kent School’s sixth grade class, overseen by teacher, Pat Parkhurst, completely designed their entry based on a combination of arts and science themes. Three students, Hayden Haber, Victoria MacGlashan, and Alyesha Williams, will be models. Radcliffe Creek School’s designers include students from the 5th to 8th grades under the direction of teachers, Mary Ann Herron and Kristin Kirby. Barron Scott will model their creation. Other organizations being represented are the Kent Center with Arthur E. Lee, Physically Fitch with Eric Fitch and Jen Koch, Pura Vita Events with Pamela Sautter, Sarah Paige Studio Salon with Sara Paige, WCTR with Leslie Sea, and Wired Coast with Cheryl Hurt.

The range of materials is fascinating. They include such things as mylar, vines, hair, used sails, laminate flooring scraps, nespresso coffee capsules and even a metal corner of a box spring. Some designers have been collecting their materials over the past year.

Enjoy this wonderful event while supporting RiverArts adult and children’s educational programs and scholarships. Runway seating is limited; tickets are $100. General admission is $50. To purchase tickets go to www.chestertownriverarts.net/events and click on Reclaimed Runway or call 410-778-6300. A portion of the ticket is tax deductible.

