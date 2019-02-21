For All Seasons’ 9th Annual Heart & Music: Songs from the Stage

For All Seasons Behavioral Health and Rape Crisis Center presents the 9th Annual Heart & Music on Thursday, March 7th through Sunday, March 10th at the Oxford Community Center. This year, Director Ed Langrell and Music Director Ellen Barry Grunden return with “Songs from the Stage” from Broadway and Beyond with selections such as Carole King, Sara Bareilles, and Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.
Join the cast for a great show filled with talent and entertainment at the Opening Night Gala on Thursday, March 7 at 6 p.m. with tickets starting at $150 that includes cocktails and dinner. Weekend performances are Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9 at 8 p.m. and a Sunday matinee on March 10 at 2 p.m. with tickets starting at $25 for adults and $10 for students.
To reserve seats, call 443-258-2130 or visit www.heartmusic.eventbrite.com.
Heart & Music benefits For All Seasons, the only non-profit Behavioral Health and Rape Crisis Center serving the five counties of Maryland’s Mid-Shore. To learn more about their services or make a donation, visit www.forallseasonsinc.org.
