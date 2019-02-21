Letter to the Editor: Citizens’ Climate Lobby Chapter Formed in Chestertown

by

Are you concerned about our changing climate? Do you want an effective way to drive change? Have you seen the recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report (IPCC) informing us that we had 12 years to curb the climate change catastrophe? The IPCC’s Jim Skea says it can be done within laws of physics. But, there is one last box we must tick: political will. Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL) is a non-profit, bipartisan, grassroots advocacy organization focused on passing a national policy to address climate change. We work through local volunteers to create the political will to move our national representatives to climate action.

Grant Samms and I co-lead the Chestertown Chapter, and we are excited that a bipartisan bill has now been introduced in the House. H.R. 763, The Energy Innovation Act of 2019, would reduce America’s emissions by at least 40% in the first 12 years while creating jobs and stimulating our economy. It works by placing a fee on fossil fuel extraction which starts out low, but increases each year over the next two decades. The funds collected will be allocated in equal shares each month for every American to spend as they see fit; not unlike a tax rebate. This policy gives incentives to energy companies, industries, and consumers to move toward cleaner, cheaper options while creating the kinds of jobs that will build tomorrow’s economy.

Would you like to learn more? Sign up for the CCL Chestertown Chapter to get updates on meetings, actions and activities. We would love to hear from you. Now is the time to act.

Hope Clark

Chestertown