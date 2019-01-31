Chesapeake Bank Contributes to Chestertown Marina Project

by

On early January, 2019, Glenn Wilson, President and CEO of Chesapeake Bank and Trust Company, presented a donation of $5,000 to Chestertown Mayor Chris Cerino in support of the Chestertown Marina Revitalization Project.

Chestertown Mayor Chris Cerino (left) and Zoning Administrator Kees de Mooy (right) accept Chesapeake Bank and Trust Company’s donation from President & CEO Glenn Wilson (center)Since it purchased the marina property in 2012, the Town of Chestertown has raised over 5.7 million dollars from a wide variety of state, federal, and private sources. During the second half of 2018, the Town of Chestertown issued a request for donations from members of the community to help complete renovations at the Marina. “The Town and I are grateful for Chesapeake Bank’s generosity and example in helping us to finish this terrific project for Chestertown,” said Mayor Chris Cerino.

It is anticipated that Chestertown Marina will generate a direct economic impact of 1.7 – 2.2 million dollars annually while preserving an important part of the Town’s history, culture, and heritage. “Chesapeake Bank is very proud to support the Town’s efforts to improve Chestertown’s economic vitality, livability and attractiveness, as this marina project certainly will,” said Wilson.

Chesapeake Bank and Trust is a full-service community bank founded in 1986, locally-owned and directed by area business and community leaders. The Bank is committed to providing area residents and business owners a full suite of financial products and an unparalleled level of individual service. For more information, visit us at www.chesapeaketrust.com or call 410-778-1600.