Eastern Shore Vegetable Growers Meeting Cambridge

The 2019 Eastern Shore Vegetable Growers Meeting will be held at the Eastern Shore Hospital Center, 5262 Woods Road, Cambridge, MD on February 12, 2019, from 9:00 to 4:00 pm. This year’s program will cover vegetable variety trials, CONSERVE program updates, IPM for greenhouses, non-chemical weed management, controlling bacterial wilt in cantaloupe, FSMA updates and record keeping requirements and more.

The event is free. Registration is encouraged and can be done online at https://ume_esfvgm.eventbrite.com or by calling the Dorchester County extension office at (410)-228-8800.

Maryland Pesticide applicators and Nutrient Management credits will be available. For additional information, please contact Emily Zobel at (410) 228-8800.

