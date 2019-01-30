Haven Ministries Best Girlfriends Weekend Supports Shelter Staff & Case Managers

by

With winter upon us and frigid temperatures, Haven Ministries’ Shelter at Kent Island United Methodist Church in Stevensville, MD is at its capacity. Since opening in October, the shelter has helped 25 residents, including 10 children. Because of this status, many families from Queen Anne’s County remain on a waiting list for the shelter.

According to Krista Pettit, Executive Director of Haven Ministries, shelter staff and case managers work tirelessly with clients to quickly move clients in the shelter into safe and affordable housing. She explains the process stating, “Our staff works each day to find clients training, jobs, medical services, and eventually housing. Without their dedication, we would not be able to offer our clients hope through the provision of the basic needs of shelter, clothing, food, and other resources.”

Pam Boyce, a Shelter Assistant at night, who has been with the Shelter for 13 years, reflects, “I love helping people – it’s a calling. We make sure everyone has what they need and a place to go during the day after they leave us. We pack lunches and get breakfast together on the night shift.”

She adds, “Our case managers go above and beyond just the shelter needs – they help with insurance, medical needs, and jobs.”

To help fund shelter staff and case managers at Haven Ministries, the organization hosts an annual event, Best Girlfriends Weekend. This year’s Second Annual Best Girlfriends Weekend is being held on February 22-24, 2019 at the beautiful Wye Conference Center Houghton House and River House.

According to Taryn Chase, Haven Ministries new Business and Marketing Development Director, “The property includes Five-Star rated rooms and delicious meals prepared on the property, as well as an incredible weekend filled with your best friends, new friends, positivity and a complete rejuvenation of you!”

Last year’s weekend was filled with women empowerment discussions, jewelry making, shopping, tastings from local restaurants, a Saturday Business Expo with a variety of vendors, a fashion show, and an evening dance party with DJ Cori. The weekend kicked off with a Friday Movie Night, complete with candy, popcorn and treats.

Chase adds, “Island Furniture Studio hosted a Hospitality Suite for the weekend where guests made new friendships that have only grown stronger during this past year. Since it was such an amazing event, Island Furniture Studio is a Premier Sponsor for this year’s event. Buffy Cromwell and Denise Boggs are going above and to beyond to make this year’s event memorable for attendees.”

Lolita Watkins, Computer Island owner and Spiritual Leader for the weekend and one of Haven Ministries Business Partners, commented, “The weekend was perfect in every way, simply ‘SHEMAZING’.”

Karen Uthus, a participant in the 2018 Best Girlfriends Weekend, added, “Last year’s Best Girlfriend weekend left me rejuvenated, inspired and grateful. I spent a wonderful weekend surrounded by amazing, positive and inspiring women.”

Tickets are on sale at Haven-ministries.org. For more information please call Taryn Chase at 410-490-0925.

Love shapes the ministry, love transforms people, and hope prevails at Haven Ministries. Haven Ministries operates a Resource Center at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Centreville, the Haven Ministries Food Pantries at Safe Harbor Presbyterian Church in Stevensville and Centreville United Methodist Church in Centreville, Our Daily Thread Thrift Store in Stevensville and Hope Warehouse in Queenstown.

For further information about Haven Ministries, visit haven-ministries.org or call 410-739-4363.