Free Craft Workshops for All Ages at Kent County Public Library

If you’re feeling love is in the air, Kent County Public Library can help you turn that feeling into something tangible, unique, and made by you!
Recycled Valentines & Handmade Envelopes
Happiness Hour: Creative Time for Grown-Ups
Happiness Hour is a time for grown-ups to explore their powers of creativity. Join us to try your hand at something new and leave a little happier than you arrived!
Express your love, affection, and admiration for special people in your life by creating one-of-a-kind valentines that you can mail in unique handmade envelopes. All supplies will be provided for this FREE program. Space is limited and registration is required.
Wednesday, February 6 | 6pm
Kent County Public Library | Chestertown Branch
Paper Towel Roses
February isn’t the best time for picking flowers, but you can create a fantastic bouquet any time of year! We’ll be turning paper towels into delicate blooming roses at this drop-in program for kids and teens of all ages.
Wednesday, February 13 | 3pm
For more information about these programs or to register for Happiness Hour, visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410.778.3636.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.