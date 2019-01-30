You are here: Home / News / Homepage Notes / Free Craft Workshops for All Ages at Kent County Public Library

January 30, 2019 by Leave a Comment
If you’re feeling love is in the air, Kent County Public Library can help you turn that feeling into something tangible, unique, and made by you!

Recycled Valentines & Handmade Envelopes
Happiness Hour: Creative Time for Grown-Ups

Happiness Hour is a time for grown-ups to explore their powers of creativity. Join us to try your hand at something new and leave a little happier than you arrived!

Express your love, affection, and admiration for special people in your life by creating one-of-a-kind valentines that you can mail in unique handmade envelopes. All supplies will be provided for this FREE program. Space is limited and registration is required.

Wednesday, February 6 | 6pm
Kent County Public Library | Chestertown Branch

Paper Towel Roses
February isn’t the best time for picking flowers, but you can create a fantastic bouquet any time of year! We’ll be turning paper towels into delicate blooming roses at this drop-in program for kids and teens of all ages.

Wednesday, February 13 | 3pm

For more information about these programs or to register for Happiness Hour, visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410.778.3636.

