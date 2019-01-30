The Partners of The Artists’ Gallery Featured on First Friday in February

by

On First Friday, February 1, 2019, The Artists’ Gallery will feature the work of their five partners. To help everyone continue the celebrations of the new year and a fast-approaching Valentine’s Day, the partners of The Artists’ Gallery are offering a special discount of 15% off all of their works of art for the month of February. The partners of the gallery are: Bonnie Foster Howell, Nancy R. Thomas, Barbara Zuehlke, Evie Baskin and their newest partner, Mary Ellen Mabe. These artists create their work using a range of mediums from oil and watercolor to pastel and silverpoint, while employing their own individual style and technique. Their subjects vary from land and waterscapes to portraits and still life, from local scenes on the Eastern Shore to New Zealand and Ireland.

The public is invited to visit The Artists’ Gallery on First Friday, February 1st from 5-8 p.m. to sample light refreshments and meet the partners. Located at 239 High Street in Chestertown, The Artists’ Gallery is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10-5 and Sundays from 12:30-4:30 p.m. For more information about the partners and the art they create, please see www.theartistsgalleryctown.com, or on www.facebook.com/6goodpainters or call 410-778-2425.