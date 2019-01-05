Qlarant Welcomes New Business Development Team

by

Qlarant, the nation’s leading Program Quality and Fraud Prevention firm, has hired three top executives to support the growth and development of its services.

Dr. Ron Forsythe, CEO of Qlarant notes: “We’re very excited to have this team on board. Each member brings a depth of experience, knowledge and management capabilities that complement our growing team of seasoned executives and associates.”

Roy Fleischer, Director of Sales and Development

Mr. Fleischer joins Qlarant with over 30 years of public and private sector analytics experience. He began his career in Atlanta as a market research analyst before moving into the field of healthcare as a consultant for the Centers for Disease Control. Mr. Fleischer expanded his focus on healthcare while working for MAMSI (now United Healthcare), Thomson Reuters Healthcare (now IBM Watson) and, most recently, SAS Federal LLC, where he concentrated most of his efforts on technology, business development, relationship management and consulting with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the U.S. Social Security Administration (SSA).

Mr. Fleischer received his BA from the University of Georgia in Athens, GA. He holds a Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) certification

Joe Lombardozzi, Vice President of Sales and Business Development

Mr. Lombardozzi comes to Qlarant having been with Truven Health Analytics as V.P. Business Growth. With over 30 years’ experience in Business Development, he has led product and services sales across all federal healthcare sectors. Mr. Lombardozzi’s experience includes systems integration, Health IT, Health Analytics, Client Relationship Management, Program/Project Management and Business Development/Sales. Prior to joining Truven Health Analytics, he worked with CGI Federal and as a leader of the federal healthcare team that delivered more than 25 Health Information Technology and Analytic solutions.

Mr. Lombardozzi received his BS from the University of Albany in Albany, NY.

Ellen Evans, Director Sales and Business Development

Ms. Evans brings over 25 years of health policy and business development experience to Qlarant. Her early career focused on legislative/regulatory work for a variety of healthcare constituencies, transitioning into consulting and business development for the hospital/health-system and pharma/biotech/medical device sectors. She is known for her hands-on clinical work as a BSN/RN in both hospital- and clinic-based nursing roles.

Ms. Evans most recently served as Clinical Director of Telemedicine for Mary’s Center — a Federally Qualified Health Center in Washington, D.C. — whose mission is to provide health and social services to the underserved. In this role, she helped to launch and grow a telemedicine service line for the DC-community. Throughout her career, she has delivered numerous keynote addresses at national healthcare conferences and leadership meetings. Ms. Evans received the prestigious Helene Fuld Fellowship for the Advancement of Patient Safety and Quality and the Mary and Grainger Marburg Award for outstanding clinical nursing expertise at the Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing where she graduated with honors and was inducted into the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society. In addition to her BSN from Hopkins, she received her BA from the University of Virginia and Masters of Health Services Administration from George Washington University.

Qlarant is a not-for-profit, nationally respected leader in fighting fraud, waste, and abuse—improving program quality, and optimizing performance. The company uses subject matter experts and innovative data science and technology to help organizations see risks, solve problems, and seize opportunities. Solutions are customized for state and federal agencies as well as commercial industries across the nation. The Qlarant Foundation— the mission arm of the organization—provides grants to services provided in underserved communities. Qlarant employs nearly 500 people and has a 45-year record of accomplishment improving the performance of some of the Nation’s most important programs. Qlarant is a licensed AgileCxO Transformation Partner. www.qlarant.com