Compass Regional Hospice January to February Events

January

Vigil Volunteer Training — Monday, Jan. 14, at 6 p.m. at Compass Regional Hospice, 255 Comet Drive, Centreville. Vigil volunteers are present with patients who are facing the last days and moments of life. Vigil volunteers can be there to reiterate or remind families of what medical personnel have communicated, suggest comfort care for patients, sit with the patient while a caregiver has a chance to rest, and reassure caregivers they are doing a good job. This training will be facilitated by Support Services Supervisor Sharon Loving and spiritual counselor, the Rev. Nancy Greenwell. For more information or to register for the training, contact Kim Parkerson at 443-262-4132 or kparkerson@compassregionalhospice.org.

Estate Treasures Warehouse Sale — Saturday, Jan. 19, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 106 Log Canoe Circle, Chesapeake Business Park, Stevensville. Come find deeply discounted furniture, tools, sporting goods, small kitchen appliances, home décor, housewares, area rugs, Hunter Douglas blinds, furniture for small businesses, and more. Proceeds will benefit Compass Regional Hospice. For more information, call Estate Treasures, an operating unit of Compass Regional Hospice, at 410-643-7360.

Bereavement Volunteer Training— Thursday, Jan. 31, at 3 p.m. at Compass Regional Hospice, 255 Comet Drive, Centreville. This six-hour training facilitated by Grief Support Supervisor Rhonda Knotts will teach volunteers about grief and bereavement and how you can help support the Grief Support Services team.For more information or to register for the training, contact Kim Parkerson at 443-262-4132 or kparkerson@compassregionalhospice.org.

February

Estate Treasures Warehouse Sale — Saturday, Feb. 16, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 106 Log Canoe Circle, Chesapeake Business Park, Stevensville. Come find deeply discounted furniture, tools, sporting goods, small kitchen appliances, home décor, housewares, area rugs, Hunter Douglas blinds, furniture for small businesses, and more. Proceeds will benefit Compass Regional Hospice. For more information, call Estate Treasures, an operating unit of Compass Regional Hospice, at 410-643-7360.

Ongoing

Bereaved Parent Grief Support Group — First Monday of each month; Jan. 7 and Feb. 4. From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Compass Regional Hospice, 255 Comet Drive, Centreville. A drop-in group for individuals, 18 and older, dealing with the loss of a child. For more information, contact Rhonda Knotts at 443-262-4109 or rknotts@compassregionalhospice.org.

HALOS-Healing After a Loved One’s Suicide Grief Support Group — Second Wednesday of each month;Jan. 9 and Feb. 13. From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Compass Regional Hospice, 255 Comet Drive, Centreville. A drop-in group for individuals, 18 and older, dealing with the loss of a loved one from suicide. For more information, contact Rhonda Knotts at 443-262-4109 or rknotts@compassregionalhospice.org, or Wayne Larrimore at 443-262-4108 or wlarrimore@compassregionalhospice.org.

Drug Overdose Grief Support Group — Third Thursday of each month; Jan. 17 and Feb. 21. From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Compass Regional Hospice, 255 Comet Drive, Centreville. A drop-in group for individuals, 18 and older, dealing with the loss of a loved one from drug overdose. Please join us for dinner and conversation/discussion. There also may be special guests or presenters to the group from time to time.Bonnie Scott will be the special guest during the January meeting.For more information, contact Rhonda Knotts at 443-262-4109 or rknotts@compssregionalhospice.org, or Linda Turner at 443-262-4120 or lturner@compassregionalhospice.org.

All Losses Grief Support Group — Fourth Tuesday of each month; Jan. 22 and Feb. 26. From noon to 1:15 p.m. at the Caroline County Public Library, Federalsburg branch, 123 Morris Ave., Federalsburg. A drop-in group for individuals, 18 and older, who have experienced any type of loss. Please bring a lunch. For more information, contact Wayne Larrimore at 443-262-4108 or wlarrimore@compassregionalhospice.org.