Book Discussion by Rev. David Billings at Unitarian Universalists

by

A discussion of the book Deep Denial: The Persistence of White Supremacy in United States History and Life, by Rev. David Billings, will take place at the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River, 914 Gateway Dr., Chestertown, on Thursday, January 10, starting at 6:30 p.m. The book examines the deeply entrenched notion of White Supremacy in the U.S., which persists despite the Civil Rights movement and our election of an African American president.

The discussion is an activity that supports UUCR’s goal of undertaking a church-wide focus and community activism regarding racism and racial equity. Anyone interested in learning more about the book, or this discussion, please call 410-778-3440 to learn more.

A second discussion will take place at the Bookplate, 112 S. Cross Street in Chestertown, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 27.