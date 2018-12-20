Integrace Bayleigh Chase Named “Best Nursing Home” by U.S. News & World Report

by

Integrace Bayleigh Chase has earned the designation of “Best Nursing Home” for 2018-2019 from U.S. News & World Report.

To compile the 2018-2019 rankings, U.S. News researchers evaluated nearly 13,000 nursing homes nationwide. Now in its ninth year, the overall ratings methodology was updated to emphasize staffing quality. U.S. News also added a Short-Stay Rehabilitation rating this year to provide a clearer view of the quality of care provided to short-stay patients in need of intensive rehabilitation or nursing services before they return home after a surgery, stroke, accident or illness.

To earn the Best Nursing Homes recognition, nursing homes must receive a high-performance rating in either the Short-Stay Rehabilitation or Overall ratings and must rank at least Average in the other.

The full list of the 2018-2019 Best Nursing Homes is available at U.S. News & World Report’s Nursing Home Finder (https://health.usnews.com/best-nursing-homes).

About Integrace Bayleigh Chase

Located on a 35-acre campus in historic Easton, Bayleigh Chase is a not-for-profit life plan community that affords residents a lifestyle of flexibility and choice to live life on their own terms. Bayleigh Chase offers independent living options in its villas, cottages and apartment homes, as well as a continuum of supportive living services, including assisted living, neurocognitive support, outpatient and short-term rehabilitation, skilled nursing and diagnostic and treatment support through the Samuel and Alexia Bratton Neurocognitive Clinic. For more information, please call 410-763-7167 or visit www.bayleighchase.org .

About Integrace