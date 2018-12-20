Integrace Bayleigh Chase Named “Best Nursing Home” by U.S. News & World Report

Integrace Bayleigh Chase has earned the designation of “Best Nursing Home” for 2018-2019 from U.S. News & World Report.
To compile the 2018-2019 rankings, U.S. News researchers evaluated nearly 13,000 nursing homes nationwide. Now in its ninth year, the overall ratings methodology was updated to emphasize staffing quality. U.S. News also added a Short-Stay Rehabilitation rating this year to provide a clearer view of the quality of care provided to short-stay patients in need of intensive rehabilitation or nursing services before they return home after a surgery, stroke, accident or illness.
To earn the Best Nursing Homes recognition, nursing homes must receive a high-performance rating in either the Short-Stay Rehabilitation or Overall ratings and must rank at least Average in the other.
The full list of the 2018-2019 Best Nursing Homes is available at U.S. News & World Report’s Nursing Home Finder (https://health.usnews.com/best-nursing-homes).
About Integrace Bayleigh Chase
Located on a 35-acre campus in historic Easton, Bayleigh Chase is a not-for-profit life plan community that affords residents a lifestyle of flexibility and choice to live life on their own terms. Bayleigh Chase offers independent living options in its villas, cottages and apartment homes, as well as a continuum of supportive living services, including assisted living, neurocognitive support, outpatient and short-term rehabilitation, skilled nursing and diagnostic and treatment support through the Samuel and Alexia Bratton Neurocognitive Clinic. For more information, please call 410-763-7167 or visit www.bayleighchase.org.
About Integrace
Integrace is a forward-thinking non-profit organization that strives to ignite in all people the passion for meaningful living. Integrace oversees a family of vibrant senior living communities in Maryland, including Bayleigh Chase in Easton, Buckingham’s Choice in Adamstown, and Fairhaven in Sykesville. Integrace is also an internationally-recognized leader in the art of neurocognitive support, with the Sykesville-based Copper Ridge community and Integrace Institute, as well as two neurocognitive clinics in Easton and Sykesville, serving as catalysts to a profound shift in how we perceive, and relate to, those living with Alzheimer’s, dementia and many other forms of cognitive change. Integrace communities provide a continuum of services to support both residents and the greater community, including assisted living, skilled nursing, short-term rehabilitation and more. Each of these innovative programs focuses on person-centered living, honoring the abilities, possibilities and authenticity of each individual. For more information, please visit Integrace.org.
