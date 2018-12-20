WC-ALL Spring Courses 2019

by

Come in from the cold and join a WC-ALL class this winter as the Spring 2019 semester gets underway. Classes begin on January 27 with two 6-week sessions running from January 27-March 8 and March 17-April 26. WC-ALL is open to adults of any age who are looking for intellectual stimulation without the requirements of academic credit. For one all-inclusive membership fee, participants can sign up for as many courses as they want. With 31 classes to choose from this coming semester, everyone is sure to find something to stretch the mind, ward off cabin fever, and inspire learning for the joy of it!

Several new courses are being offered in both sessions. A few highlights of the first session include Prisoners of Geography taught by Warren Beaven. Based on Tim Marshall’s book of the same name, participants will explore the principles of geo-politics around the world – past, present, and future. Mythbusting GMOs will be taught by agronomist Joe Maloney, who will guide his students in separating fact from fiction about GMOs and other new technologies in agriculture and help them become well-informed consumers as they make decisions in the marketplace. Bob Moores will bring to the classroom his 45-year hobby of studying the construction of the Egyptian Pyramids. The architectural achievements of the builders and how those deeds may have been accomplished will be explored. Bob’s photos and line drawings will be used in Building the Pyramids. In Moral Issues from “The Stone”, Colleen Sundstrom will moderate discussions based on readings from “The Stone”, a New York Times philosophy series addressing modern philosophical issues in an accessible manner.

During the second session, nature and environmental enthusiasts will find several courses of interest. In Eastern Neck National Wildlife Refuge: Yesterday and Today, Simon Kenyon and guest speakers will introduce the class to Eastern Neck’s history, birdlife, its place in the National Wildlife Refuge system, and its environmental and wildlife management plans. Let’s Get to Know Some of Maryland’s Native Trees will be taught by Agnes Kedmenecz and include a few half-hour walks to practice tree identification. Global Warming is Speeding Up with Ben Orrick will analyze the latest findings on this timely subject.Those looking for courses in the arts will find Examining “Hamilton: An American Musical” by Maria Wood, Art in Series by Beverly Smith, and Enjoying the Poetry of John Keats by Jim Campbell worth looking into.

For a complete listing and description of all courses offered, please visit http://www.washcoll.edu/offices/wc-all/what-were-studying.php/. You can hear the instructors describe their courses at Spring 2019 Showcase on January 15 at 4:00 in Hotchkiss Recital Hall on the Washington College Campus. The event is free and open to the public.

Registration for both sessions of spring semester is now open and runs through January 18. Registration takes place on-line, by mail, or in person at Showcase. Please call the WC-ALL office at 410-778-7221 for more information.