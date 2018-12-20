Delmarva Review Announces Pushcart Prize Nominations for Poetry and Prose

by

Delmarva Review announced six Pushcart Prize nominations for poetry and short fiction published in the review’s 2018 annual edition.

Nominations include four poems: “Words of My Father/Palabras De Mi Padre,” by Alejandro Pérez, from Maryland and a student at Columbia University; “Responsibility,” by Holly Karapetkova, a northern Virginia poet and teacher at Marymount University; “Autumn Sestina,” by Adam Tamashasky, from Maryland and a teacher at American University; and “Epithalmion,” by Daisy G. Bassen, a poet from Rhode Island.

Two fiction nominations: “Cantabile,” by John J. McKeon, a Maryland author, and “Prairie Fever,” by Emily Rae Roberts, a student at Ohio State University.

The nominations were chosen from 57 poems and 26 prose selections published in the Delmarva Review’s eleventh edition. Pushcart editors will select winners to publish in the anthology, The Pushcart Prize: Best of the Small Presses XLIV, due in the fall of 2019.

The prestigious literary prize honors writing published in small presses “dedicated to exciting, innovative and eclectic prose and poetry.”

Delmarva Review was created in 2008 to offer writers a valued venue to publish their best writing in print at a time when many commercial publications were reducing literary content or going out of business. The journal favors the permanence of the printed word, but it also publishes an electronic edition to meet the digital preferences of many readers. Both print and electronic editions are available at Amazon.com and other major online booksellers.

Since its first annual issue, the review has showcased the original work of 300 writers. In all, authors have come from 40 states and 10 foreign countries. Fifty-one percent are from the tri-state Delmarva Peninsula and Chesapeake Bay region. Sixty have been nominated for a Pushcart Prize. Some have received notable mention in Best American Essays or achieved notice from other publications and awards. For many, this was a first recognition of their literary accomplishments.

The submission period for Delmarva Review’s twelfth edition is open now through March 31, 2019. The journal welcomes all writers. A submission link is on the guidelines page of the website: DelmarvaReview.org.

Delmarva Review is an independent, nonprofit literary journal published by the Delmarva Review Literary Fund Inc.Partial financial support comes from tax-deductible contributions and a grant from the Talbot County Arts Council, with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council.