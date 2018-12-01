Qlarant Wins 2018 ‘Top Workplace’ Award by the Baltimore Sun

by

Qlarant, the nation’s leading Program Integrity and Fraud Prevention firm, has been named to The Baltimore Sun’s 2018 list of “Top Workplaces” for the second consecutive year. The Top Workplaces recognition is based solely on employee surveys conducted by a national consulting firm, Energage. Qlarant employees evaluated the company on several factors including engagement, work/life balance, pay and benefits, and company leadership.

“The Top Workplaces award is more than just recognition, and isn’t something organizations can buy,” said Dave Morrell, a Qlarant associate. “We strive to attract better talent and experience lower turnover which means we are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Our leadership puts a high priority on a healthy, balanced workplace culture that supports employee engagement.”

“We are proud to be recognized by The Baltimore Sun as a Top Workplace for a second year in a row,” said Qlarant CEO Dr. Ron Forsythe, Jr. “We pride ourselves on having a culture that rewards a strong work ethic and teamwork, coupled with a healthy respect for work-life balance and sharing the rewards of success.”

Qlarant touts nine offices nationwide, and has stayed true to its core values over its 45-year history. “We strive to help our clients make the most of opportunities and improve the quality of life for the people they serve,” continued Dr. Forsythe. “We have the same goals for our own Qlarant team members. By fostering a culture of excellence and commitment, we help ensure that the best people want to be a part of Qlarant, today and tomorrow.”

Part of Qlarant’s value tenants include:

Diverse expertise: By creating a diverse team with a wide range of experience and backgrounds, we are stronger and better prepared to face challenges and find success.

Leadership and promotion: We are dedicated to recognizing, rewarding, and developing associates in all areas—as well as identifying leaders and equipping them for growth.

Support and investment: We offer comprehensive training, professional development opportunities, management engagement, and timely feedback. Our goal: the best person in every position.

Commitment to excellence: Associates enjoy a welcoming and inclusive environment founded on excellence. Associates can be proud to be a part of the Qlarant team.

Work/life balance: We promote a healthy work/life balance through flexible scheduling, remote work opportunities, socializing, and celebrations.

Giving and giving back: We support our associates and their families through excellent benefits and encourage community involvement through volunteerism and local giving.

About Qlarant

Qlarant is a not-for-profit, nationally respected leader in fighting fraud, waste, and abuse—improving program quality, and optimizing performance. The company uses subject matter experts and innovative data science and technology to help organizations see risks, solve problems, and seize opportunities. Solutions are customized for state and federal agencies as well as industries across the nation. The Qlarant Foundation— the mission arm of the organization—provides grants to services provided in underserved communities. Qlarant employs nearly 500 people and has a 45-year record of accomplishment improving the performance of some of the Nation’s most important programs. Qlarant is a licensed AgileCxO Transformation Partner. www.qlarant.com