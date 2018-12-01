Haven Ministries Event Raises Awareness and Funds for Area Homelessness

by

The Wye River Conference Center in Queenstown was the venue for Haven Ministries 2nd Annual Beef, Bonfires & Cigars event. This year, the event included the opportunity to spend a night in a gorgeous 5- star room at River House, while also enjoying lunch and breakfast, exploring the property’s gardens, bike riding, skeet shooting, and simply relaxing in one of the many libraries and open spaces of River House. Guests were also given a tour of The Bunker located under the property’s helipad, learning historical facts and untold stories of the Houghton family and River House.

Over 250 people participated in the evening festivities, which included eating oysters, live fire grilling, distillery tastings, sampling from local chefs and restaurants, backyard fires and s’mores, shopping and cigars. In addition, Porsche in Annapolis provided two Porsche cars to peruse, while Annapolis Boat brought a boat to tour.

The evening also included a Live Auction with a variety of items auctioned, including a stay at a North Carolina beach house, a queen-size homemade quilt, a private chef’s dinner for 10 people, BBQ for 30 people, a beautiful portrait sitting, and the opportunity to feed and shelter the guests of Haven Ministries.

Love shapes the ministry, love transforms people, and hope prevails at Haven Ministries. Haven Ministries operates a Resource Center at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Centreville, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with job training, educational programming, and case management services. The Haven Ministries Food Pantries are held on the third Friday monthly at Safe Harbor Presbyterian Church in Stevensville and at a second location at Centreville United Methodist Church at 608 Church Hill Road in Centreville from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Our Daily Thread Thrift Store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hope Warehouse is open Thursday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Homeless Shelter is open October through April at Kent Island United Methodist Church. For further information about Haven Ministries, visit haven-ministries.org or call 410-739-4363.