Celebrate the Holidays at Todd Performing Arts Center

Take a break from the holiday rush and come experience the culture and traditions of the season in “Sleigh Ride Around the World” in the Todd Performing Arts Center at Chesapeake College. This original musical revue full of high energy song and dance will be presented on Friday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m.

For several years, Creative Productions at TPAC has taken audiences somewhere on a “sleigh ride.” Travel with the Sleigh Ride Company as they explore traditions, dances, stories and melodies the world over. The audience will experience “an incredible journey” of holiday celebrations in this vibrant production.

The performers are from the Eastern Shore, Baltimore, and Virginia. Using elements of theatre, music and dance, it’s a magical show, about a magical time that defies cultural boundaries, and is a holiday tradition for many families. Make it a part of your tradition and bring the whole family on a “sleigh ride” around the world!

Show tickets are $20 adults and $15 children 10 and under. For tickets, please call the box office at 410-827-5867 or email lzaragoza@chesapeake.edu.