LVW Forum: Colvin vs. Harris vs. Martin

There was only standing room only at the Talbot County Free Library auditorium Sunday afternoon as the League of Women Voters hosted a lively forum with the major candidates in the 1st Congressional District race. Democrat Jesse Colvin, incumbent Andy Harris, and libertarian Party Jenica Martin gathered in Easton for the second face-off sponsored by the nonpartisan voter education organization.

The Spy was there to capture the complete answers to LWV questions as well as submitted questions from audience members. As with all LWV forums, there were time limitations placed on all candidate answers and participants were asked in advance to restrict their remarks to those questions rather than address/attack their opponents.



This video is approximately one hour and three minutes in length